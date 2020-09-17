KEVIN MCCALLUM: Elworthy triumphs in summer like no other
Former SA Test player oversees the creation and running of the first bio-secure cricket season, in England
17 September 2020 - 16:42
Late on Wednesday night, Steve Elworthy, the former SA Test player, would have sat back, sighed and allowed himself a satisfied smile. England had hosted a summer of cricket during one of the most trying, frightening, confusing times of our lives.
The men’s international season ended with a bang after it had begun with a whimper, Australia pulling off a dramatic last-over victory over England at Old Trafford that swung this way and that, giving them a series victory.
