Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Elworthy triumphs in summer like no other Former SA Test player oversees the creation and running of the first bio-secure cricket season, in England BL PREMIUM

Late on Wednesday night, Steve Elworthy, the former SA Test player, would have sat back, sighed and allowed himself a satisfied smile. England had hosted a summer of cricket during one of the most trying, frightening, confusing times of our lives.

The men’s international season ended with a bang after it had begun with a whimper, Australia pulling off a dramatic last-over victory over England at Old Trafford that swung this way and that, giving them a series victory.