Opinion / Columnists JONNY STEINBERG: None as blind as those who mock the people cleaning up after them Cyril Ramaphosa inherited a big mess, which was caused by the thirst for control of one of his predecessors, Thabo Mbeki BL PREMIUM

Footage from 2018 is doing the rounds on YouTube. In it former president Thabo Mbeki makes fun of Cyril Ramaphosa. His teasing takes the form of a story about the time when the exiled ANC was establishing a presence in Dar es Salaam.

The Tanzanian authorities informed Frelimo (the Mozambican Liberation Front), which was also based in Dar, that a group of Portuguese assassins was in town to target Frelimo leaders. “Where are they?” Frelimo asked. The Tanzanian authorities showed them where the assassins were hiding. “Thanks,” the Frelimo people replied. “We will deal with them.”