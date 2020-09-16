Opinion / Columnists TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Despite a bad year, bosses have an appetite for Astral shares The poultry producer’s leaders are buying up shares to demonstrate their confidence in a rebound BL PREMIUM

In any other year, a bumper maize harvest would have given shareholders in Astral Foods, one of SA’s biggest poultry producers, a reason to smile.

SA’s maize production is expected to top 15.6-million tonnes in the 2019/2020 production season, almost 40% more than domestic consumption. One would normally expect such a wide supply-demand balance to lead to lower prices and bring some relief to producers like Astral, whose profit margins have been gobbled up by elevated grain prices.