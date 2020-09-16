Opinion / Columnists THICK END OF THE WEDGE PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa must get rid of dead wood to ignite SA’s recovery Our cabinet of dreams is more like a nightmare populated by inept ministers BL PREMIUM

It’s really bad. The governing party flies a delegation to Zimbabwe in an air force jet and, once found out, says sorry and offers to pay for the trip. Nothing more, not how much nor from what funds.

Tens of thousands of citizens have been fined and/or abused by the authorities during our lockdown and many face legal action. But not one of the privileged ANC nobs on that flight to and from Harare will fear a moment’s trouble from the police for committing in plain sight a far more egregious infringement of lockdown laws than anyone buying a bootleg beer or a cigarette.