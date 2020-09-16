THICK END OF THE WEDGE
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa must get rid of dead wood to ignite SA’s recovery
Our cabinet of dreams is more like a nightmare populated by inept ministers
16 September 2020 - 17:33
It’s really bad. The governing party flies a delegation to Zimbabwe in an air force jet and, once found out, says sorry and offers to pay for the trip. Nothing more, not how much nor from what funds.
Tens of thousands of citizens have been fined and/or abused by the authorities during our lockdown and many face legal action. But not one of the privileged ANC nobs on that flight to and from Harare will fear a moment’s trouble from the police for committing in plain sight a far more egregious infringement of lockdown laws than anyone buying a bootleg beer or a cigarette.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now