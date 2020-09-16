Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: State lethargy gives hackers and data thieves a gap The Protection of Personal Information Act has taken far too long to be enforced BL PREMIUM

The essence of business risk these days can be described from the perspective of three individuals — Sim Tshabalala, Ferdie Pieterse and Pansy Tlakula.

As CEO of Standard Bank Group, Tshabalala has the type of job that comes with its fair share of challenges, ranging from intense competition to the evolution of banking and the regulation hurdles associated with running an institution across multiple jurisdictions.