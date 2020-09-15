WARREN INGRAM: Inconvenient truths about index trackers

The investment world can be confusing for private investors. The jargon and arcane language particular to the industry makes it difficult to understand what is going on with your investments. In addition, invested journalists and agenda-driven opinion makers make it near impossible to get an objective view of what is happening.

I often say investors must view the industry in the same way I view American politics — it is impossible to sift fact from fiction. This is particularly true when it comes to the index (passive) vs the active fight.

All parties try to manipulate the narrative with “facts” that suit their particular view. It is no wonder the investment industry has such a bad reputation.

Index investing

I realised in 2008 that it was foolish in the extreme to ignore the obvious benefits of index investing.

The more research I did, the more I realised fund managers really struggle to beat the index, and one of the biggest reasons for their underperformance was their high fees.

However, as index tracking grew and took a greater share of the investment market, fund managers started to adapt and, most importantly, they reduced their fees.

Now, there are high-quality managers charging slightly more than an index, but there are also index products charging high fees, making the waters muddy indeed.

Over the last five years, I have moderated my views as the industry changed, and now believe in a 50-50 approach, that is half my money is in index trackers and half with fund managers.

The inconvenient truth for index trackers is the magnificent performance of certain fund managers, making it hard to ignore the potential value they have to offer investors.

I believe good fund managers offer the ability to reduce the risk of the index (consider the size of Naspers relative to the JSE and the tech shares in the US).

Last, I am concerned that my money should be invested with companies that are serious about the environment and social inequality. Index providers are not yet able to give the right solutions to these issues and therefore fund managers have the advantage … for now.