Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: DA may have doomed its own voters to permanent opposition The party leadership is determined to antagonise politically active black people BL PREMIUM

The party for which people in the suburbs vote is on course to ensure that they have no say in government in most of the country for a very long time.

The most important news about the DA is former Gauteng leader John Moodey’s claim that its federal council chair, Helen Zille, told DA representatives to get used to being at most a 20% party. No-one seems to have denied this, so it is safe to assume it is true. And even if Zille did not say this, she may as well have since the DA has made it clear for a while that it is only interested in speaking for a small minority.