MNINAWA NTLOKO: Search for new Chiefs coach is a crazy matter full of speculation and hysteria Whatever the outcome, their fans are salivating at the prospect and rivals are downright jittery that Gavin Hunt might be joining the Amakhosi

The search for a new Kaizer Chiefs coach often plunges into the realm of the bizarre and it should not come as a surprise that we’ve trudged down this now familiar path in the past few days.

It is a crazy search that is often accompanied by speculative headlines that change every hour, frustrated hysteria from radio sports shows, and fans taking to social media to express their happiness, or unhappiness, with the latest name being linked to the job.