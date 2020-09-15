Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Are online grant applications the answer? In our wildest digital dreams A day spent using Sassa’s new application portal shows that it is pretty much business as usual BL PREMIUM

Earlier this week the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) announced the launch of its online grant application portal — for mobile and PC — which will allow people who qualify for social assistance to apply online. People will initially be able to apply for one of three grant types: child support, foster child and older people.

The plan is to extend this to further social support once it’s clearer that the portal is working. The pilot phase, Sassa said in a statement, is effective immediately, but will be tested for 10 days (which concludes on September 25). Also bundled into the intended functionality is the ability to update a recipient’s details.