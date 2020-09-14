TOM EATON: Paying taxis might get more people to pay their taxes
Usually Mbaks is used to announce the road death toll, but this time he brought subsidies to SA’s own private parastatal
14 September 2020 - 18:27
It’s not often that Fikile Mbalula, minister of transport and patron saint of sheltered employment, gets to announce huge policy decisions.
At best, he is a sort of talking clock, wheeled out once a year to announce the latest death toll on SA’s staggeringly murderous roads, and to explain his plan to make them fractionally less murderous, which is to ask South Africans to drive a bit better. At worst, he is, well, the same politician he’s been since he led the ANC Youth League.
