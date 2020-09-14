Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Breathe deep, something might just happen at Cricket SA The governing body may begin to reverse out of the dead-end it has driven into, although there’s no guarantee BL PREMIUM

There will be a media conference at 2pm on Tuesday at which, just possibly, Cricket SA’s administration could take its first, tiny step in the right direction for around two years. But don’t hold your breath or expect too much. ’

The three people chosen to represent the Cricket SA members council in front of the media include its newest member, Gauteng Lions president Anne Vilas, who last week called for the release of the forensic audit report. Vilas is completely untainted by the scandals and mismanagement of the past two years and is a known truth seeker and teller.