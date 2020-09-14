Opinion / Columnists MICHEL PIREU: Track record of rising dividends a good litmus test for investment decision From September 1929 to June 1932 when the US stock market fell 81% on a real basis, real payouts fell only 11% BL PREMIUM

In his book, The Future for Investors, Wharton Business School finance professor Jeremy Siegel gives investors concrete guidance about where to put their money if they are worried about a market downturn. Instead of relying solely on index funds, he suggests switching to companies with high dividend yields.

He then recommends reinvesting those dividends. Not only does that improve a portfolio’s long-term returns by buying in the downturns, it also reduces risk. First, because investors are more willing to hold on to regular cash-payers in the downturns, and second, because “dividends don’t lie”.