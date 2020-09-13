Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Crowds help to put fizz into matches, rugby’s comeback shows Aotearoa, the only competition that drew many spectators at games, was the most addictive viewing BL PREMIUM

If there is a positive coming out of the restrictions placed on sports as they come back from the coronavirus lockdown it is the way the “new normal” has swept away the misconception that match-day crowds may become less relevant in the television age.

It is easy to understand the latter thinking. The mega money paid by television for the right to broadcast events makes up an increasingly high proportion of the money used to keep the various sporting codes going. If the Springboks do go to the Rugby Championship now scheduled for Australia from November 7 to December 12, for which they will be horribly unprepared if they do, it will be for just one reason.