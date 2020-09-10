Opinion / Columnists STEPHEN CRANSTON: Proactive Artus will have to take Allan Gray banking to ride telecom plateau The house has been looking at the phone sector but returns might be thin, so bank shares might be more profitable BL PREMIUM

Allan Gray is running a radio campaign to say that as long-term investors, it believes the right decision is often to do nothing. Keeping a cool head is one thing, not paying close attention to markets that change constantly, quite another.

Of course, investors looking for a static approach can save a lot of money using index funds and fixed-asset allocation. I hope their definition of long-term investing is that you could sleep through lockdown and it wouldn’t have mattered as nothing gets changed.