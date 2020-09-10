GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: It is decision time for members after DA settles on policy
The question now is what happens to those in the party who do not agree with the new trajectory
10 September 2020 - 17:58
Much has been said this week about the DA’s newly adopted policies and the party’s identity. The DA has chosen its path and that choice was to diverge from the vision it set out for itself under the leadership of Helen Zille in her term as party leader — a path she too no longer believes in.
Zille shaped the race debate in the DA through her pursuit of black leaders, to lure the black vote and shrug off the party’s image as one that would bring back apartheid. The question now is what happens to those in the party who do not agree with the new trajectory — after all, the DA under Zille’s leadership grew significantly.
