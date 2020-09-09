Opinion / Columnists VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Players step into vacuum left by self-serving Cricket SA administrators Officials use the sport as their personal and political playground BL PREMIUM

I dreamt last week that I was bowling with Allan Donald, with a dream’s usual frustration of not finding my boots and having to bowl uphill into the wind; a subconscious reference to opening the bowling with Mike Procter.

Cricket is not just a game. It is a way of life. It is an all-consuming love affair. Once you have tasted joy and despair as a player or fan, and remain devoted to it, cricket never leaves you.