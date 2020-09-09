Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Amid the fantasies, a real economy mired in ugly facts With plans that never see the light of day, the president is unlikely to do what is necessary for a recovery BL PREMIUM

SA Twitter is in loud argument over whether the DA is now officially a racist party for having dropped race as a reference in policy-making and whether second-quarter GDP figures released on Tuesday show the economy tanked by literally half or by merely 16.4%, as a discussion about the benefits of annualised data billows out of control.

The rage is SA exceptionalism — our insistence that what happens here is uniquely good or bad. It’s no good pointing out there is no evidence the DA is racist, nor that a 16.4% drop in GDP between the first and second quarters can in absolutely no reasonable way be used to imply a 51% fall in our economy.