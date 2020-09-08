Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Investing is not about IQ but about being able to control the wrong urges And some of us have perfected the ability of making even more bad choices as adults BL PREMIUM

From The Little Book of Behavioural Investing by James Montier:

Those men who needed their wives’ permission to trade outperformed the single guys. Unfortunately, those women who needed their husbands’ permission to trade underperformed the single women.