CAROL PATON: DA pleased with new race policy, but risks going the denialist way The opposition party endorses the values of nonracialism, which minorities will support

The DA ended seven years of torturous debate over its identity at the weekend, adopting a new policy on economic justice and clear, new definitions of nonracialism and redress. The experiment of playing ANC-lite has been left in the trash heap of history; the DA will now be its own party. The relief of leaders who briefed the media was palpable.

It has been a long and unpleasant road from 2013, when the party first began to toy with the ideas of racial quotas, with MPs “mistakenly” supporting a bill on employment equity in the National Assembly, and then fashioning its own version of black economic empowerment (BEE). The debates over whether policies on racial redress are acceptable in a liberal party — in which philosophically it is the individual and not the group that is at the centre of society — have divided it ever since.