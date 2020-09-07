Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA’s sinking ship has no Shackleton to pull it together to survive Most of its leaders are interested only in pursuing their own agendas and protecting themselves BL PREMIUM

The story of Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton and the loss of his ship Endurance in 1917 has always fascinated me.

Encased in an ice-floe, Shackleton and his crew were condemned to see out the entire harsh winter with insufficient rations and hope that the ship would be freed by the spring thaw.