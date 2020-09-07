Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Institutions damaged by graft are grounds for treason charges Business people too will do well to check themselves for moral blindness BL PREMIUM

Corruption costs SA at least R27bn in lost GDP every year, and 76,000 jobs, trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has estimated. Others put it higher. Corruption means not just redirecting resources from an anonymous state, but killing honest businesses and taking jobs away from real people. It should make us angry indeed.

Corruption has a huge impact on small businesses, the focus of this column. To those businesses failing because local politicians or officials demand a cut, one should add who knows how many honest businesses that are never opened. It’s not worth it.