Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Washing on highway fences flags the battle for urban land Policy inefficiency is in stark contrast to China’s fishing village-turned-metropolis, Shenzhen BL PREMIUM

With the first spell of sunshine in days last Thursday, it was time to do the laundry in Constantia, the jerseys and trousers slung like hides over a stretch of fencing alongside the freeway, and a traffic sign brought into service to air a blanket too large to drape elsewhere.

Perhaps the residents of homes in the suburb had done their washing too, but you couldn’t tell for the high walls and obscuring greenery.