STREET DOGS: A good thing gone bad
Markets went too far in developed nations, trading wealth for inequality
03 September 2020 - 16:47
From The Economists’ Hour by Binyamin Appelbaum:
The embrace of markets has lifted billions of people around the world from abject poverty. Nations have been tied together by the flows of goods and money and ideas, and most of the world’s 7.7-billion people live wealthier, healthier, and happier lives as a consequence.
