KEVIN MCCALLUM: Days of miracle and wonder, and tears in a bubble
Sports people are going stir crazy while playing in tournaments where isolation is the norm
03 September 2020 - 15:18
Paul Simon would have had little notion of what 2020 would be like when he wrote the song Boy in the Bubble for the album Graceland, which was released 34 years ago on August 25.
These are the days of miracle and wonder This is the long-distance call The way the camera follows us in slow motion The way we look to us all, oh yeah.
