Opinion / Columnists CHRIS THURMAN: Seriously now, let’s not take ourselves too seriously The RMB Turbine Art Fair moved online this year, resulting in a rich and accessible array of viewing rooms, walkabouts and digital projects BL PREMIUM

I bumped into a friend and fellow arts writer recently. We used to see each other fairly often at opening nights and media events in the “old days”, six months ago, when people would gather in reckless numbers in confined spaces to consume art.

We bypassed the chitchat and went straight into big issues. It’s inevitable that when two or more critics are gathered together, conversation turns to the conundrum of our trade: the twin problems of expertise and elitism.