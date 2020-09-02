Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Even the best money managers cannot produce superior performance BL PREMIUM

From Challenge to Judgment by Paul A Samuelson, cited by Vanguard founder John Bogle as the inspiration behind his decision to create the first index fund in 1976:

“The best money managers cannot be demonstrated to be able to deliver the goods of superior portfolio selection performance. Any jury that reviews the evidence, and there is a great deal of relevant evidence, must at least come out with the Scottish verdict*: superior investment performance is unproved.