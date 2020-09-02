Opinion / Columnists NICOLE FRITZ: Scrutiny needed if CPS is making illegal profits from Sassa The award of the contract was illegal and yet renewed, but more shenanigans might be in the offing BL PREMIUM

At a time when so much attention and outrage is being directed at corruption, particularly in relation to state procurement, it’s worth keeping an eye out for the next chapter in the long-running court drama involving the distribution of social grants, the department of social development, the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

As with any number of scandals that have dogged SA over many years, it’s hard to keep track of the complex twists and turns and multiple actors involved, but let’s try for a summary of the facts.