JOHN COCKAYNE: No better time for you — and the family — to take a golfing holiday As provincial borders are now open, golfers have a wide variety of courses to choose from for a break

Decisions, decisions, decisions, most of which have been along lines of, where it is safe to go, which time will be best to shop to avoid crowds, should I wear a face shield, mask or both?

The weekend before interprovincial travel restrictions were lifted, 11 out of 10 cars at the windmill’s car park, opposite our estate in Hartbeespoort, were Gauteng registered. The good news is that now people in Gauteng no longer have to come to Harties under the pretence that buying a papaya constitutes essential travel.