WANDILE SIHLOBO: Poor weather has caused less damage to grain crops than feared International council forecasts record global harvest for 2020/2021

Though SA is a net exporter of some grains, such as maize and barley, the country is not insulated from developments in the global grains market. International price movements in these commodities do influence trading conditions in the domestic market to an extent.

For rice, wheat and soybean meal, of which SA is a net importer, global market conditions matter even more. The livestock and poultry industries, which rely heavily on maize and soybean meal for feed, often bear the brunt of global grain market aftershocks.