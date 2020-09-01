Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Cost of broken hearts: the cybercrime that flourishes in the shadows Sweetheart scams have found new legs — and a huge pool of potential online victims — from lockdown isolation BL PREMIUM

The New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) fell victim to repeated distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks last week and earlier this week. This is a common cyberattack tactic in which a server or network is taken down by an avalanche of traffic.

It overwhelms the mark, so the resource or service is inaccessible to users. This can be mere mischief, or a distraction from another, more directed hack, or — as was the reportedly case with NZX — a ransom scheme.