KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Cost of broken hearts: the cybercrime that flourishes in the shadows
Sweetheart scams have found new legs — and a huge pool of potential online victims — from lockdown isolation
01 September 2020 - 17:55
The New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) fell victim to repeated distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks last week and earlier this week. This is a common cyberattack tactic in which a server or network is taken down by an avalanche of traffic.
It overwhelms the mark, so the resource or service is inaccessible to users. This can be mere mischief, or a distraction from another, more directed hack, or — as was the reportedly case with NZX — a ransom scheme.
