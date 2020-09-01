ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Chinese tech firms may be just the first targets in US sights
Washington’s total war, including targeting TikTok and WeChat, could end up on the battlefield
01 September 2020 - 15:15
Approaching the end of its global supremacy, and continuing to assert its economic power and strengthening its role as lender of last resort, the US under Donald Trump has started a low-intensity total war against China.
Trump’s total war has significant implications for the multilateral system and the institutions that make up global economic governance. We can address these another time; some have been discussed in this column previously.
