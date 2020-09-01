Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Chinese tech firms may be just the first targets in US sights Washington’s total war, including targeting TikTok and WeChat, could end up on the battlefield BL PREMIUM

Approaching the end of its global supremacy, and continuing to assert its economic power and strengthening its role as lender of last resort, the US under Donald Trump has started a low-intensity total war against China.

Trump’s total war has significant implications for the multilateral system and the institutions that make up global economic governance. We can address these another time; some have been discussed in this column previously.