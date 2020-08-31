Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: A jump to the Right could be just a horror show away Many previously sane South Africans seem to have started yearning for a sort of totalitarianism lite BL PREMIUM

Corruption has rotted our government and institutions. It has eroded our faith in each other. But unless we’re careful it will also eat away at the foundations of what comes after the ANC.

For most of the past 10 years or so my social media feeds revealed a wide gulf between admirers of authoritarianism and those who reject it. The former were unapologetic about their desire to be sat on: China was regularly held up as a model for dealing with corruption while they praised Singapore and prayed that we might one day be blessed with a president such as Rwanda’s Paul Kagame.