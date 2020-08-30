Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Lesetja Kganyago might have to repeat himself a few more times BL PREMIUM

How ironic that the debate about the Reserve Bank’s private shareholders is heating up again, just two weeks after the governor, Lesetja Kganyago, said he would no longer involve himself in that discussion.

“We have spelt out why we were opposed to that and, quite frankly, we think it is a distraction,” he said at an event hosted by the Cape Town Press Club. While the Bank would “engage in the government process and as the legislation comes through”, this was a debate it would “leave to the president and the minister of finance”.