Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Grandpa stocks and the growth rage BL PREMIUM

From Drew Dickson at Albert Bridge Capital:

There are young companies out there that are exciting, growing quickly, and very clearly have the world in front of them. Even before Covid-19, many of us were already enamoured with these businesses that are changing the way we do things. If anything, the pandemic has further revealed how tremendously vibrant these developing businesses are. In fact, at least relatively, they are even benefiting from the nervousness surrounding the virus. You know who they are.