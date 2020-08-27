Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Everything the jerk does makes him more of a jerk An extract from Eric Schwitzgebel’s A Theory of Jerks BL PREMIUM

From A Theory of Jerks by Eric Schwitzgebel:

Picture the world through the eyes of the jerk. The line of people in the post office is a mass of unimportant fools; the flight attendant couldn’t possibly have her own cares and struggles; custodians and secretaries are lazy complainers; the person who disagrees with you at the staff meeting is an idiot. The jerk fails to appreciate the perspectives of others, treats them as tools to be manipulated or idiots to be dealt with. But it’s the jerk that is both intellectually and emotionally defective. He can’t appreciate how he might be wrong and others right; what others want or value is of no importance to him, except as it relates to his own interests.