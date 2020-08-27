Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: Ramaphosa extends theme of Good ANC v Bad ANC Party’s national executive committee meets this week to discuss president’s recent comments on corruption BL PREMIUM

The ANC’s national executive committee will convene this weekend to solemnly contemplate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent lamentations about the scourge of corruption.

This latest bemoaning of the forces of darkness took the form of a letter to the ordinary cadres of the movement last Sunday. The president bewailed pandemic tender corruption, and fancifully told the nonexistent little people — sadly they are mostly just “ghost members” purchased by local barons — that “it is you who chooses the leadership, who sets the policies and who implements the programmes of our organisation”.