STEVEN KUO: Few options left for Zanu-PF to pull Zimbabwe back from the abyss A negotiated settlement between parties and civil society could prevent things spiralling out of control

Zimbabwe has been lurching from one economic crisis to the next over the past 20 years. When Robert Mugabe was forced from power in November 2017 we heaved a collective sigh of relief and hoped the country had turned a corner. In the month after Mugabe’s resignation there was cautious optimism, both in Zimbabwe and among investors.

But over the past month the temperature has risen again. There have been new rounds of protests followed by a predictable government crackdown, the arrest of outspoken journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, and a letter from Catholic bishops in Zimbabwe criticising the government for corruption. Even the ANC government, traditionally prioritising liberation movement camaraderie with Zanu-PF and quiet diplomacy, has officially expressed concerns about reported human rights violations.