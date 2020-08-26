Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: Our House of Greed based on broad-based poverty With structures preventing the poor from acquiring wealth, our society will make even the rich vulnerable BL PREMIUM

If the only thing you inherit is poverty, it’s difficult to get rich. You don’t realise you’re poor until you compare yourself to someone who (at least apparently) isn’t.

If you went to a farm school where the measure of your worth was whether you could catch a fish with a length of gut and a bent pin, or catch and kill a chicken in a move swift and skilled enough to be merciful and not cause a commotion likely to get you caught, then don’t come to the big city and you’ll be fine.