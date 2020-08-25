GRAY MAGUIRE: Circuitous path to ‘Green New Deal’ hampers Cyril Ramaphosa’s hopes for growth
Consensus and clarity is lacking over a number of issues in national policy documents
25 August 2020 - 16:30
The government is “looking at actions that will build a new, inclusive economy that creates employment and fosters sustainable growth”, President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote on Monday. He continued to say how “an important aspect of this new economy is that it must be able to withstand the effects of climate change. A climate-resilient economy is necessary to protect jobs, ensure the sustainability of our industries, preserve our natural resources and ensure food security.”
It would appear from these statements that we are finally seeing the high-level traction required to capitalise on the potential for green growth that is starting to blossom elsewhere in the world. But as we all know, appearances can be deceiving in SA politics.
