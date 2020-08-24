Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Relax, comrades, tenders for the graft hotline will be sorted The president’s letter proves: ANC leads the fight against the fight against self-enrichment BL PREMIUM

Dear Comrades,

On the weekend, Comrade President Cyril Ramaphosa circulated a disturbing letter in which he seemed to flaunt the counterrevolutionary view that radical economic transformation — that is, redistributing wealth from the working and middle class to senior members of our glorious movement — might not be a successful election strategy for our beloved ANC.