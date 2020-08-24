Opinion / Columnists CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA’s political economy is a merry-go-round; no wonder we’re sick to our stomachs Business appears helpless as the country’s problems are not going to be solved by technical plans BL PREMIUM

As much as things may seem to change in SA, they really just stay the same. I’m referring to the business-government relationship and the failure of business to learn from its mistakes.

The business-government relationship should have collapsed after then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was fired in 2015 for failing to get out of the Guptas’ way, but business took nearly a year before it became outspoken against state capture.