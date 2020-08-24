CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA’s political economy is a merry-go-round; no wonder we’re sick to our stomachs
Business appears helpless as the country’s problems are not going to be solved by technical plans
24 August 2020 - 14:25
As much as things may seem to change in SA, they really just stay the same. I’m referring to the business-government relationship and the failure of business to learn from its mistakes.
The business-government relationship should have collapsed after then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was fired in 2015 for failing to get out of the Guptas’ way, but business took nearly a year before it became outspoken against state capture.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now