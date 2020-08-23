Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: It’s your choice but remember to take a knee BL PREMIUM

In addition to good quality rugby for television viewers to engage with, the restart of the Guinness Pro14 brought a much-needed potential buffer to what one local franchise coach has called a tsunami that could blow SA rugby apart.

There were two occurrences before the kickoff of each of the four Pro14 matches played this past weekend. First there was a moment’s silence observed to mark the loss of life suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic and to honour those who have worked on the front line to protect people from the disease.