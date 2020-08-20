KHAYA SITHOLE: Where are the female CEOs? Clearly not at JSE-listed companies
Due to their dearth, when one female CEO delists everyone notices, especially when they cite the cost burden of being on an exchanges as cause
20 August 2020 - 11:40
One of the most enduring weak points of corporate SA is the lack of female CEOs in prominent companies. The JSE, where the big guns play at capitalism in the glare of the public eye, reflects a paucity of female leadership across the board.
In a 2020 report on executive directors, PwC says that 19 JSE CEOs are women — just 6% of all CEOs.
