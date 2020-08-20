KEVIN MCCALLUM: For Greg Danielson: just a last shout to say goodbye
20 August 2020 - 16:35
Perhaps the most fun you could ever have in sports journalism was in the offices of Saturday Star and The Sunday Independent on Friday and Saturday nights. Those days had the wonderful madness of avalanches of reports thundering in on tight deadlines, all brought together by a team of writers and subeditors and editors the likes of which will never be seen again.
We had the late Peter Robinson, Thomas Kwenaite, Matshelane Mamabolo, Martin Gillingham, Liam Del Carme, Clinton van der Berg, to name a few. We had the best of the best reporters and sleuths, the grandest of story tellers, their writing brought to life by a skilled production team.
