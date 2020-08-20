GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Ramaphosa’s promise of a cleaner ANC is a joke

“Ethical and moral leadership, in both the public and private sector, will be critical if our collective fight against corruption is to succeed.” These were the words of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) on August 4 after reports of corruption related to Covid-19 procurement, which implicated some of its members.

However, a little more than two weeks later corruption accused former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede took the oath in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and was sworn in as an ANC MPL. It again showed that “ethical and moral leadership” is just a platitude and makes a farce of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise of a cleaner and ethical ANC.

In May 2019, Gumede was arrested and charged with manipulating a multimillion-rand solid waste tender awarded by the eThekwini municipality. She was forced to resign as mayor and lost her position as the regional chair of eThekwini when the ANC provincial leadership decided to disband it.

The controversial KwaZulu-Natal politician has taken a similar stance to that of former president Jacob Zuma, of whom she is an ally, maintaining that the allegations against her are part of a political witch hunt. Gumede is out on R50,000 bail. She appeared in court last month, but the case was reportedly postponed because the state had not completed its investigation.

Given that the case has not yet been completed, the argument naturally is that she is innocent until proven guilty.

Though it is not up to the ANC to determine whether people such as Gumede are guilty, nothing stands in the way of the governing party ensuring that they have leaders beyond reproach. The question the party has to ask itself is whether it is morally and ethically justifiable to have a corruption-accused person as a public representative.

I would argue that it is not. It plays into the narrative that the ANC is the party for the corrupt, as instead of distancing itself from dubious characters it continues to promote them or allows them to remain in their positions. Another example of this is former state security minister Bongani Bongo, who is also facing corruption charges but remains in his position as a portfolio committee chairperson in parliament.

While it is true that people such as Gumede and Bongo have not been convicted of any crime, that they are public representatives for the ANC flies in the face of the line given by the party on a national level.

The decision to place Gumede in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature comes from the ANC in her province, which on Wednesday defended her appointment, saying there is nothing “untoward” about it. This is the same ANC in KwaZulu-Natal that said early in 2019 that all those charged with serious crimes should step aside from their positions in government pending the conclusion of their criminal cases. I guess this did not apply to taking up new positions.

The party even tried to use the excuse that Gumede's appointment is about women empowerment, and Gumede reportedly made similar comments, saying she was happy to be appointed during women’s month and that all women in SA should be proud of this day — as if she is the first female to make it into the legislature.

It is a slap in the face of women and a poor defence at best. The ANC has acknowledged that its “moral standing” has been severely damaged by the conduct of some of its members — Gumede being a prime example. Yet time and again the ANC shows us that it is not serious about rooting out corruption in its ranks.

If the party was serious about this, its national leaders would insist that Gumede’s appointment to the legislature be overturned. But given the party’s history when it comes to doing what is right, and the continuous factional battles, this seems unlikely.

You cannot blame South Africans for rolling their eyes and being despondent when week after week we are told how the government and governing party are working to root out corruption, and week after week they show us otherwise. It also tells ordinary South Africans that to get ahead in life you can’t play by the rules.

Given that the ANC says it is the leader of society, it’s not setting a very good example. If anything, it is breeding a wider culture of noncompliance and lawlessness. If the citizens of a country then act with impunity you can blame those who are setting the tone at the top.

• Quintal is political editor.