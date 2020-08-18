WANDILE SIHLOBO: La Niña and prices surprises will make farmer fingers itch for the soil
Firmness in commodity prices and rain forecasts provide incentives to increase plantings
18 August 2020 - 14:13
SA is about a month-and-a-half from the start of the 2020/2021 summer crop planting season. Commodity prices and the weather outlook are the most important indicators of farmers’ potential planting decisions for the season ahead.
I recently discussed the latter on these pages, highlighting that the forecast La Niña weather event this summer signals higher rainfall, which is conducive for crops. The former is the one I find most interesting and is also supportive of a potential increase in plantings in the 2020/2021 season.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now