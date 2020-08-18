Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Return to normal will not put economy back on track Moving to something better should start with negotiating a new inclusive economy BL PREMIUM

Moving to lockdown level 2, we are told, means the economy, society and politics are edging closer to normal. But our best hope of a bright future is to make sure we never return to normal.

Thousands of Covid-19 cases are still reported every day and the battle against the virus will not be won soon. But this is a good time to consider whether a return to normal is where the country needs to go.