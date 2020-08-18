STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Return to normal will not put economy back on track
Moving to something better should start with negotiating a new inclusive economy
18 August 2020 - 15:15
Moving to lockdown level 2, we are told, means the economy, society and politics are edging closer to normal. But our best hope of a bright future is to make sure we never return to normal.
Thousands of Covid-19 cases are still reported every day and the battle against the virus will not be won soon. But this is a good time to consider whether a return to normal is where the country needs to go.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now