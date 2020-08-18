Opinion / Columnists MNINAWA NTLOKO: How a lost photo lit up memories of my son’s rugby dreams An event for Gauteng children changes things so dramatically that boy turns his back on the sport BL PREMIUM

We are moving house in the next few weeks, and the task of trying to compress a huge part of our lives into boxes and suitcases has begun. This has been our home for 13 years, and perhaps in an attempt to dissuade us from moving the old building has in the past few days been yielding a treasure trove of memorabilia we haven't seen for many moons.

An old storage box I stopped looking for a long time ago suddenly surfaced this week and it contained a passport I thought I had lost and had replaced years ago, a long-lost version of our family tree, several priceless documents and a batch of cherished photographs.