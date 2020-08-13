Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Some good news about grains for the 2020/2021 season The US department of agriculture provided a mixed bag for August — but for SA, the news is almost all good BL PREMIUM

Tempus fugit (time flies) is an apt phrase to describe developments in the global agricultural market. It feels like just the other day when I wrote an update note on global grain conditions following the release of the monthly world agricultural supply and demand estimates report from the US department of agriculture. On August 12, the department released its update for August, which made minor yet mixed adjustments from the previous month’s estimates.

Maize