STEPHEN CRANSTON: The winners and losers in Alexander Forbes roundup
Investment Solutions the top dog in ‘Global Best Investment View’
13 August 2020 - 15:40
It is not just black-owned fund managers that are finding it tough to break into the de facto fund management cartel in SA. The “Alexander Forbes Global Best Investment View” looks at the size of the portfolios that follow a traditional balanced mandate.
The largest by far is the R144bn Investment Solutions Performer, and the lion’s share of this is invested with managers that have large segregated portfolios in their own right: Ninety One (R67.7bn), Allan Gray (R49.6bn) and Coronation (R19bn). The other large managers are both independents: Foord with R30bn and Prudential with R9bn.
